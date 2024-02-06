All sections
NewsMarch 23, 2023

Highway 91 in Scott County closed for railroad maintenance

Highway 91 in Scott County — from U.S. 61 to County Road 411 near Morley, Missouri — will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 6, with completion anticipated by 5 p.m. Friday, April 7...

Highway 91 in Scott County — from U.S. 61 to County Road 411 near Morley, Missouri — will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 6, with completion anticipated by 5 p.m. Friday, April 7.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

— From Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
