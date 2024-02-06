Highway 91 in Scott County closed for culvert replacement

Highway 91 in Scott County will be closed between U.S. 61 and County Road 411 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform culvert replacement. A MoDOT news release says the work will be performed Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
