Highway 91 in Scott County closed for bridge replacement

Highway 91 in Scott County, between Route CC and County Road 447, will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 291. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation new release, the work will begin June 29, and completion is anticipated by Oct. 16. Signs marking a detour will be in place.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— Missouri Department of Transportation
