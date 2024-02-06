All sections
February 17, 2024

Highway 91 in Morley to receive ADA sidewalk improvements

Highway 91 in Morley to receive ADA sidewalk improvements

Contractor crews will improve the sidewalks on Highway 91 in Morley, as part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's initiative to bring sidewalks into compliance with the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This section of road is between Mandeville Street and Kelly Street. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

