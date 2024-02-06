Highway 77 in Cape, Scott counties reduced for pavement improvements

Highway 77 in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties -- from Highway 25 to U.S. 61 near Morley, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs and overlay the roadway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Tuesday, Oct. 31.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
--From Missouri Department of Transportation