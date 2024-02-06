News August 30, 2023

Highway 77 in Cape, Scott counties reduced for pavement improvements

Highway 77 in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties -- from Highway 25 to U.S. 61 near Morley, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs and overlay the roadway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Tuesday, Oct. 31...