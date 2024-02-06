Highway 72 in Cape County impacted by light installation
Highway 72 in Cape Girardeau County, from County Road 465 and County Road 438 near Jackson, will have a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews work on the shoulder to install roadside lighting. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Friday, May 12 through Friday, May 26.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
