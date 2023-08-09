Highway 72 in Bollinger County reduced for pavement work

Highway 72 in Bollinger County -- from Highway 51 to Route B near Sedgewickville, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Thursday, Aug. 10.

Bridge work reduces Highway 77 in Scott County

Highway 77 in Scott County from County Road 248 to High Street near Oran, Missouri, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Sept. 15.