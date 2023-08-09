Highway 72 in Bollinger County -- from Highway 51 to Route B near Sedgewickville, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Thursday, Aug. 10.
Highway 77 in Scott County from County Road 248 to High Street near Oran, Missouri, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Sept. 15.
Route Z in Scott County -- between Highway 114 and U.S. 61, near Morehouse, Missouri -- will be reduced as contractor crews perform pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Wednesday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 11.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
