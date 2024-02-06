All sections
NewsNovember 21, 2019

Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge work

Northbound Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make repairs to the Chester Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River into Illinois. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday...

Southeast Missourian

Northbound Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make repairs to the Chester Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River into Illinois. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

