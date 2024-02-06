Highway 51 in Bollinger, Perry counties reduced

Highway 51 in Bollinger and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make drainage repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is from Route KK to Highway 72 near Patton, Missouri. The work will take place daily from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan. 12.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.