Highway 51 in Bollinger County to close for bridge replacements

Highway 51 in Bollinger County will soon close as contractor crews replace the bridges over Castor River and Castor River Overflow, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The spans are between Green Street in Zalma, Missouri, to just south of Route H. The release says work will begin June 1, and completion is anticipated by Sept. 30. The bridge replacements will be completed simultaneously to minimize impacts to traffic. The work is included in MoDOT's Bootheel Bridge Bundle design-build project, which will improve 17 bridges throughout Southeast Missouri. The design-build project website is available at modot.org/bootheel-bridge-bundle.