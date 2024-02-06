Highway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs
Highway 51 in Bollinger County, from County Road 930 to County Road 214, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews make guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Guardrail repairs to reduce Route C in Perry County
Guardrail repairs will reduce Route C in Perry County -- from Highway 51 to Route A near Frohna, Missouri -- to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction. Contractor crews will work daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 22, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
--From Missouri Department of Transportation
