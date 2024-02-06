Highway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs

Highway 51 in Bollinger County, from County Road 930 to County Road 214, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews make guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Tuesday, Dec. 12.

