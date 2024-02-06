All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 18, 2023

Highway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs; Guardrail repairs to reduce Route C in Perry County

Highway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs Highway 51 in Bollinger County, from County Road 930 to County Road 214, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews make guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Tuesday, Dec. 12...

Southeast Missourian

Highway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs

Highway 51 in Bollinger County, from County Road 930 to County Road 214, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews make guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Guardrail repairs to reduce Route C in Perry County

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Guardrail repairs will reduce Route C in Perry County -- from Highway 51 to Route A near Frohna, Missouri -- to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction. Contractor crews will work daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 22, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

--From Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy