Highway 51 in Bollinger County — from Highway 72 to Route NN near Patton — will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Thursday, Feb. 22.
Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau, Scott, New Madrid and Pemiscot counties will have reduced shoulders allowing contractor crews to install new signage on the right of way, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.