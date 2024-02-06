All sections
NewsFebruary 12, 2024

Highway 51 in Bollinger Co. reduced for drainage work; I-55 in Cape, Scott, New Madrid, Pemiscot counties reduced for sign installation

Highway 51 in Bollinger County — from Highway 72 to Route NN near Patton — will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Thursday, Feb. 22.

Southeast Missourian

Highway 51 in Bollinger Co. reduced for drainage work

Highway 51 in Bollinger County — from Highway 72 to Route NN near Patton — will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Thursday, Feb. 22.

I-55 in Cape, Scott, New Madrid, Pemiscot counties reduced for sign installation

Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau, Scott, New Madrid and Pemiscot counties will have reduced shoulders allowing contractor crews to install new signage on the right of way, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 13, through Friday, Feb. 16, at various locations from mile marker 6.8 to mile marker 86, and
  • Tuesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 23, at various locations from mile marker 6.8 to mile marker 105.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

