Highway 34 reduced for shoulder repairs

Highway 34 in Bollinger and Wayne counties from U.S. 67 to County Road 808 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform roadside work. Shoulder-repair work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily today through April 3, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.
All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
