Route W in Cape Girardeau County -- from Route Y to Perryville Road near Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. Work will take place Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation