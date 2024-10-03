Highway 34 in Cape County reduced for bridge work
Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, from Route UU to County Road 360, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Monday and Tuesday.
Route W in Cape County reduced for pavement repairs
Route W in Cape Girardeau County -- from Route Y to Perryville Road near Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. Work will take place Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.