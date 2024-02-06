Highway 74/ Emerson Bridge reduced for routine inspection

East- and westbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make a routine inspection of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. This section of roadway is from South Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, a MoDOT news release said. The inspection will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From Missouri Department of Transportation