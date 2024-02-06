Utility work will slow I-55 traffic in Cape County

Motorists are encouraged to watch for slow moving traffic on northbound and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from noon to 3 a.m. Monday, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will begin to slow northbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 105 and southbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 111. During this time, traffic will be reduced to 20 mph for approximately 30 minutes as contractor crews replace overhead power lines at mile marker 108.4. Drivers should be prepared to stop. Motorists utilizing an interchange ramp will be required to stop before entering the interstate until the pace car passes.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation