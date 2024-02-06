Route W in Scott County closed for railroad maintenance

Route W in Scott County -- from Russell Street to Rose Street in Oran, Missouri -- will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 3, and Tuesday, April 4.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation