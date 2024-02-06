All sections
NewsMarch 30, 2023

Highway 25 in Cape County scheduled for light installation; Route W in Scott County closed for railroad maintenance

Contractor crews will install roadside lights along Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of highway is at the roundabout in Blomeyer. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday, April 12, through Friday, April 21...

Southeast Missourian

Highway 25 in Cape County scheduled for light installation

Contractor crews will install roadside lights along Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of highway is at the roundabout in Blomeyer. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday, April 12, through Friday, April 21.

Route W in Scott County closed for railroad maintenance

Route W in Scott County -- from Russell Street to Rose Street in Oran, Missouri -- will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 3, and Tuesday, April 4.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
