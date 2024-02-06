All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 2, 2021

Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for pavement work

U.S. 61 to close overnight at Center Junction As construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) reaches its final stages, there will be nightly closures of U.S. 61 from Monday through Oct. 22. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, contractor crews have scheduled a number of activities as the project nears completion. ...

U.S. 61 to close overnight at Center Junction

As construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) reaches its final stages, there will be nightly closures of U.S. 61 from Monday through Oct. 22. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, contractor crews have scheduled a number of activities as the project nears completion. From Monday through Oct. 16, diamond grinding operations will take place. From Oct. 18 through Oct. 22, crews will stripe the lanes. The release said the work will take place nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. requiring a full closure of U.S. 61 from Orchard Road to Veterans Drive. All interstate ramps will remain open to right turn movements only, the release said. Motorists should seek alternate routes during the closures.

Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for pavement work

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County from Highway K to County Road 324 will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy