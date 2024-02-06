Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for pavement work

Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County from Highway K to County Road 324 will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation