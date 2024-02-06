U.S. 61 to close overnight at Center Junction
As construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) reaches its final stages, there will be nightly closures of U.S. 61 from Monday through Oct. 22. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, contractor crews have scheduled a number of activities as the project nears completion. From Monday through Oct. 16, diamond grinding operations will take place. From Oct. 18 through Oct. 22, crews will stripe the lanes. The release said the work will take place nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. requiring a full closure of U.S. 61 from Orchard Road to Veterans Drive. All interstate ramps will remain open to right turn movements only, the release said. Motorists should seek alternate routes during the closures.
Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for pavement work
Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County from Highway K to County Road 324 will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
