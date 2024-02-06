Highway 77 in Scott County reduced for bridge maintenance

Highway 77 in Scott County — from County Road 264 to County Road 252 near Chaffee, Missouri — will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, through Monday, May 8, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation