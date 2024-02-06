Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, from Jackson Trail to County Road 318 near Jackson, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews install roadside lighting. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, through Friday, May 5.
Highway 77 in Scott County — from County Road 264 to County Road 252 near Chaffee, Missouri — will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, through Monday, May 8, according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
