All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 23, 2022

Highway 177 to close for improvements

In an effort to mitigate issues with flooding, contractor crews are preparing to improve two sections of Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County by raising the roadway. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the north end of the project will improve the Scism Creek area between Rolling Hills Drive and Old Route V in Cape Girardeau. ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

In an effort to mitigate issues with flooding, contractor crews are preparing to improve two sections of Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County by raising the roadway.

According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the north end of the project will improve the Scism Creek area between Rolling Hills Drive and Old Route V in Cape Girardeau. In addition to raising the highway, a bridge will be constructed south of County Road 651.

The south end of the project will improve the Juden Creek area from County Road 643 to Cedar Hills Lane in Cape Girardeau, the release said. Improvements to this section will include raising the roadway and relocating the centerline slightly to the south of its present location. This will also require a slight realignment of County Road 657.

The work on the north end of the project will begin at 6 a.m., March 7. During construction, Highway 177 will be closed from Rolling Hills Drive to Old Route V.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Once work is completed at the north end of the project, construction will move to the south end of the project, said the release. During this portion of the project, Highway 177 will be closed from County Road 643 to Cedar Hills Lane. Additional details will be shared as work progresses.

Completion of the project is anticipated by Nov. 1, weather permitting.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy