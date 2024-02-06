Highway 177 to close for improvements

In an effort to mitigate issues with flooding, contractor crews are preparing to improve two sections of Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County by raising the roadway.
According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the north end of the project will improve the Scism Creek area between Rolling Hills Drive and Old Route V in Cape Girardeau. In addition to raising the highway, a bridge will be constructed south of County Road 651.
The south end of the project will improve the Juden Creek area from County Road 643 to Cedar Hills Lane in Cape Girardeau, the release said. Improvements to this section will include raising the roadway and relocating the centerline slightly to the south of its present location. This will also require a slight realignment of County Road 657.
The work on the north end of the project will begin at 6 a.m., March 7. During construction, Highway 177 will be closed from Rolling Hills Drive to Old Route V.
Once work is completed at the north end of the project, construction will move to the south end of the project, said the release. During this portion of the project, Highway 177 will be closed from County Road 643 to Cedar Hills Lane. Additional details will be shared as work progresses.
Completion of the project is anticipated by Nov. 1, weather permitting.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
