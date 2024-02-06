Scott County SB I-55 reduced for camera installation

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews install a traffic camera. This section of the highway is between mile markers 89 and 91, near Scott City, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. The work is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday, Nov. 21, through Wednesday, Nov. 23.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation