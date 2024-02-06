Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County — between County Road 634 and County Road 627 near Egypt Mills — will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews install a traffic camera. This section of the highway is between mile markers 89 and 91, near Scott City, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. The work is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday, Nov. 21, through Wednesday, Nov. 23.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.