NewsJune 1, 2019
Highway 177 to be elevated because of flood
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will begin constructing an elevated roadway using gravel on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau, from County Road 651 to County Road 657 (near Gizmo Lane), at 7 a.m. Monday...
Southeast Missourian

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will begin constructing an elevated roadway using gravel on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau, from County Road 651 to County Road 657 (near Gizmo Lane), at 7 a.m. Monday.

According to a MoDOT news release, the work will prevent a complete closure of Highway 177 due to flooding.

The roadway will be reduced to one lane for local traffic only, according to the release.

U.S. 62 in Scott County reduced

U.S. 62 in Scott County, from U.S. 61 to Route AA and Route H, will be reduced with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement milling and an overlay project. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place June 10 through Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

U.S. 61 in Scott, New Madrid counties reduced for pavement repairs

U.S. 61 in Scott and New Madrid counties will be reduced with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform milling and overlay. This section of highway is in Sikeston, Missouri, between Calvary Drive and U.S. 61. The work is scheduled for June 10 through Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

