NewsOctober 21, 2022

Highway 177 anti-flooding project completion estimated by first week of November

The state's Department of Transportation estimates the second phase of the anti-flooding project for Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County will be completed no later than Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Kevin Plott, resident engineer, contractors will finish up the paving this week...

Danny Walter
Detour routes for the Highway 177 anti-flooding project are highlighted in yellow, with the closed section circled in blue.
Detour routes for the Highway 177 anti-flooding project are highlighted in yellow, with the closed section circled in blue.Submitted

The state's Department of Transportation estimates the second phase of the anti-flooding project for Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County will be completed no later than Saturday, Nov. 5.

According to Kevin Plott, resident engineer, contractors will finish up the paving this week.

"Then road striping will need to be done, and road signs placed, as well as some seed mulching on the embankment," Plott said.

Depending on the weather, and the availability of contractors, the expectation is to finish everything up in the next couple of weeks, Plott said.

Until the construction is completed, he said detour routes will continue as currently placed and utilize open parts of Highway 177, as well as Highway 74 and Interstate 55.

Plott said signs and message boards are placed to give drivers as much advance warning of the detours as possible.

"Unless something crazy happens, we should wrap up the week after next," Plott said.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

