Higher bar for Missouri ballot measures OK'd by state House

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A measure passed Thursday by the GOP-led Missouri House would raise the bar to put constitutional amendments to a public vote and be passed.

The legislation, approved 98-53 by House lawmakers, would require a two-thirds vote of the people to amend the state Constitution. Currently, it takes a simple majority vote.

The measure also would make it harder to put a proposed constitutional amendment to a public vote in the first place.

Currently, petition gatherers need signatures from 8% of voters in six of the state's eight congressional districts to get a measure on the ballot. The House proposal would require signatures from 10% of registered voters from all eight districts.

If the Republican-led Senate also signs off on the proposal, it will go before voters on the ballot this year.

Republican backers on Thursday argued well-funded special-interest groups have too much influence on Missouri policy through initiative petitions and it's now too easy to change the state Constitution.

Sponsor Rep. Mike Henderson said the Constitution should be a "living document but not an ever-growing document."

"I've always thought that our Constitution's a pretty sacred document," Henderson said. "When we're changing it left and right -- we change it one year, (and) two years later we change back what we just changed -- I'm not sure that's good for the people of Missouri."