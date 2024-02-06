The State of Missouri has received 21 applications for medical marijuana facilities in Cape Girardeau and another six in Jackson.

Most of the applications — 18 for locations in Cape Girardeau and five in Jackson — are for medical marijuana dispensaries, according to data released by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Applicants also have proposed two growing operations in Cape Girardeau and two marijuana-infused products manufacturing plants, one each in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Locations for proposed dispensaries in Cape Girardeau include four sites on Kingshighway, three in Doctors Park and three on William Street in Cape Girardeau. Other Cape Girardeau locations include sites on Main Street, Broadway, Siemers Drive, South Plaza Way, Golden Street, Sheridan Drive and Rust Avenue.

Jackson locations for dispensaries are a fittingly named address on North High Street, as well as four locations on East and West Jackson Boulevard.

Nearly 40 applications were filed to open medical marijuana facilities in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Perry and Bollinger counties combined, according to DHSS.

The state agency received 2,163 medical marijuana facility applications as of the Aug. 19 deadline.

The list includes 1,163 for dispensaries, 554 for cultivation, 415 for manufacturing facilities, 17 for testing facilities and 14 for transportation facilities.

Following the facility application deadline, DHSS received claims from some facility applicants they experienced technical difficulties during the application process and were unable to submit their applications because of these difficulties.

Each claim was reviewed as a request for a waiver of the facility application deadline. Twenty requests for waivers were denied; one hundred nine waivers have been granted by DHSS, allowing the affected applications to be submitted.

Those additional applications still have to be reviewed before any are added to the list, said Lisa Cox, DHSS communications director.

Regardless, there are far more applications than the number of state licenses that will be granted, Cox said.

DHSS will license 192 dispensaries, 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities, 60 growing facilities and 10 testing laboratory facilities.

Only 24 dispensaries will be licensed in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

That restriction is included in the constitutional amendment approved by voters last year, making Missouri the 31st state to legalize medical marijuana.

Applications must be approved or denied for licensure by DHSS within 150 days of the application submission date, Cox said.

“Obviously, there are going to be a lot of disappointed people,” she said. But the revenue from application fees, after expenses, will be placed in a newly created state fund to aid veterans, she said.

The state has received more than $16 million in facility application fees.

“It is not pocket change, for sure,” Cox said.

How much of that money will go to veterans’ care has not been determined, she said, explaining DHSS still has “a lot of bills to pay.”

Cox said the applications are being reviewed by DHSS staff to “make sure all the boxes are checked.” Incomplete applications will be sent back to the applicants who will have seven calendar days to fix and return them.

Reviewing the applications is time consuming, she said.

“Each application is hundreds of pages,” said Cox. “I think some applications are 800 pages.”

The state will contract with a third party to review and score facility applications, stripped of any identifying information. The state will rely on that scoring to award facility licenses, Cox said.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

---

Proposed medical marijuana facilities

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau

Cultivation

Dishi LLC, 1823 Rust Ave.

GOMO LLC, 2431 Highway 177

Dispensaries