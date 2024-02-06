High-speed rail from St. Louis to Chicago faces more delays

ST. LOUIS -- Railway commuters traveling between St. Louis and Chicago have not seen faster rail journeys, despite most of the Amtrak corridor's $1.95 billion upgrade concluding a year ago.

Delays in installing and testing new GPS-related safety technology kept Amtrak trains from hitting high speeds of 90 mph during 2018, as the Illinois Department of Transportation originally projected, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Trains are not allowed to travel faster than 79-mph on the route.

The Illinois agency projects 90-mph speeds will be in place for Amtrak by the summer from Alton to south of Springfield. Most of the remainder of the route is expected to implement 90-mph speeds by the end of this year.

The top speeds will be used only in the more open expanses of the route outside the St. Louis and Chicago metropolitan areas.