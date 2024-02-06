All sections
NewsDecember 15, 2020

High school bridge builders put designs to test in annual competition

Southeast Missouri high school junior and senior students had their bridges put to the test virtually Thursday as part of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 17th annual Bridge Building Competition. The competition challenges students to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using 30 pieces of balsa wood, thread and glue...

Southeast Missourian
A competitor from Notre Dame Regional High School has a bridge tested for the Missouri Department of Transportation's 17th annual Bridge Building Competition on Thursday.
A competitor from Notre Dame Regional High School has a bridge tested for the Missouri Department of Transportation's 17th annual Bridge Building Competition on Thursday.Screenshot from YouTube

Southeast Missouri high school junior and senior students had their bridges put to the test virtually Thursday as part of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 17th annual Bridge Building Competition.

The competition challenges students to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using 30 pieces of balsa wood, thread and glue.

Completed bridge tests were recorded and posted to YouTube.

In first place was Kalie Compas of Notre Dame Regional High School; second was Paige Schaefer from Chaffee High School; third was Andrew Livingston from Chaffee High School; fourth was Leah Gihring, homeschooled from Oak Ridge; and fifth was Reagan Froemsdorf from Oak Ridge High School. Other awards included the most aesthetic bridge presented to Katelyn Fuller of Ste. Genevieve High School.

The schools of the first-, second- and third-place winners — Chaffee, Oak Ridge and Ste. Genevieve high schools — received cash prizes donated by the SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri, according to a news release.

MoDOT partnered with Arkansas State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology and Southern Illinois University to offer seniors interested in civil engineering up to $10,000 in scholarships.

Prize donations and supply sponsorships have been made possible by the SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri, Three Rivers College, Southeast Chapter of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering and Testing, and the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety.

Local News
