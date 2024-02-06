High School Art Exhibition opens this weekend at Crisp

Exhibiting Excellence, the 45th annual High School Art Exhibition, opens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

The exhibit will feature art from 11th and 12th grade students from 20 schools in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. More than 200 pieces were submitted and 89 were accepted for the exhibit, which will be on display through Sunday, Mar. 12.

Awards will be presented at a reception at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, by juror Bradley Phillips, professor in photography and new Media in the Department of Art and Design at SEMO.

First-, second-, and third-place awards will be presented in several categories, including sculpture, drawing and painting.