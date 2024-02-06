All sections
NewsFebruary 10, 2023

High School Art Exhibition opens this weekend at Crisp

Exhibiting Excellence, the 45th annual High School Art Exhibition, opens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. The exhibit will feature art from 11th and 12th grade students from 20 schools in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. More than 200 pieces were submitted and 89 were accepted for the exhibit, which will be on display through Sunday, Mar. 12...

Danny Walter
Scott City student Chloie Raines, left, and Destanie Raines view "Different Visions", a mixed media piece by Notre Dame Regional High School student Claire Morrill, during a high school art exhibition Feb. 18, 2018, at Crisp Museum in Cape Girardeau.
Scott City student Chloie Raines, left, and Destanie Raines view "Different Visions", a mixed media piece by Notre Dame Regional High School student Claire Morrill, during a high school art exhibition Feb. 18, 2018, at Crisp Museum in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Exhibiting Excellence, the 45th annual High School Art Exhibition, opens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

The exhibit will feature art from 11th and 12th grade students from 20 schools in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. More than 200 pieces were submitted and 89 were accepted for the exhibit, which will be on display through Sunday, Mar. 12.

Awards will be presented at a reception at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, by juror Bradley Phillips, professor in photography and new Media in the Department of Art and Design at SEMO.

First-, second-, and third-place awards will be presented in several categories, including sculpture, drawing and painting.

"It was very encouraging to see the excellent quality of work that students are producing in high schools right now," Phillips said. "And it's a testament to the quality of the educators that are fostering their growth."

Phillips said the annual exhibition is an opportunity for high school students to meet SEMO faculty and have a "small taste of what it's like to exhibit at a university," especially in a place such as Crisp Museum, "which is the nicest gallery space we have on campus."

Crisp Museum manager and senior curator Jim Phillips agreed, and said, "Exhibiting Excellence showcases the amazing talent of local students and provides young artists an opportunity to display their work and receive professional and local recognition."

For more information about the "Exhibiting Excellence" show and the awards ceremony, call (573) 651-2260 or visit www.semo.edu/museum/exhibitions.

Local News
