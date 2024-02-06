High Ridge woman claims $1 million Lottery prize

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri woman is the winner of a $1 million Missouri Lottery prize.
The Lottery said Wednesday that Anita Mayer of High Ridge was a winner in the "$300,000,000 Golden Ticket" scratch-off game.
Mayer purchased the ticket at Circle K in High Ridge. She claimed her prize July 18.
The "$300,000,000 Golden Ticket" game is the Missouri Lottery's first $30 game, with a top prize of $10 million. It was launched in January 2016.
A man from Imperial, near High Ridge, was announced earlier this week as a $10 million winner of the same game.
Pertinent address:
High Ridge, Mo.
