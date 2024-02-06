'Hiccup' with Cape school bus during first week of school

In a written response to a request for more information, Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau School District confirmed the incident.

"We did have a situation involving a CMS (Cape Middle School) student who got off at the wrong bus stop last week. After it was discovered, however, the student was quickly and safely located," she explained. "It is not uncommon for there to be some hiccups the first few weeks of school regarding bus routes and bus stops. Our families are always great about working through these situations with us as they occur."