Technology really can be impressive these days, and leading the charge are smartphones with incredible computing power, do-anything-you-want apps and, oh, yeah, they allow someone to talk to someone else from a distance.

But all the smartphone technology in the world isn't much good without the phone itself.

And that's how this story begins ...

Lost iPhone

After the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks left Houck Field and fans were departing following the March 7 football game, St. Vincent de Paul Parish School seventh-grader Max LeGrand realized he had laid his iPhone down on the hood of a truck, which was no longer in the parking lot.

Max alerted his mother, Krista Rust LeGrand, who jumped into action. Krista's dad, Jim Rust, began tracking the phone's location with his own device.

The phone was spotted close by on Henderson Avenue, by the University Center. They headed that way.

Only the phone was now on the move ... New Madrid Street.

Every minute or so, the tracking app showed the phone moving across town, finally coming to a stop 5 miles from Houck Stadium at LeGrand Brothers Transmission, owned by Dave LeGrand, Max's other grandfather.

Dumbfounded, they finally located the phone in the lockbox of the business. While searching for it, Krista found the front door to the business unlocked, texting Dave to alert him, telling him she was there looking for Max's phone.

Dave informed her he received a phone call from a man who had found a phone but assumed it was a different grandchild's phone that had been lost.

Found iPhone

Derek Nunnery was walking to his car after the Southeast game when he saw the iPhone "just sitting there" by the University Center, assuming a college student dropped it.

Seeing the phone was locked, Nunnery utilized the iPhone's built-in, virtual assistant, Siri, to locate the owner. Nunnery asked Siri to call Max's mom, then dad and eventually reached Dave.