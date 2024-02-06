Heroin overdose suspected in deaths of mother and her son

ST. LOUIS -- A heroin overdose is suspected in the deaths of a St. Louis man and his mother.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a woman called police Sunday to say she was unable to wake her daughter and grandson. The victims were pronounced dead by emergency works just after noon Sunday. Authorities said the woman was in her 50s and her son about 30.
Police said the mother and son were found slumped over on a bed with a syringe and baggie of suspected heroin on a nightstand.
