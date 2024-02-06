Heroic Act: Actions of Puxico youth save grandfather's life

"Daddy is dead."
These are the words Puxico (Missouri) Fire chief Eugene Goodale heard the evening of Feb. 2 when he picked up his phone at home. He knew the voice on the other end was that of 6-year-old Dakota "Kota" Doublin, the grandson of one of his assistant chiefs, Larry Doublin.
Doublin is raising his grandson following the loss of Dakota's father and grandmother. His grandson frequently calls Doublin, "Dad."
"Between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m., Larry's grandson called me from Larry's phone. I had just talked to Larry 30 minutes prior to this, so I didn't think a lot of it when I saw his number," said Goodale. "I answered it, and Dakota said, "Daddy is dead."
"I said, "Buddy, what are you talking about?" continued Goodale. "He said, 'Please help me. Daddy is dead.' I could tell in his voice then that he was serious. He can be a little bit of a jokester sometimes."
Goodale told Dakota to "hold tight," and that he would be right there, and he immediately rushed to the Doublin residence.
When Goodale arrived, Dakota ran out the front door with more information. After hanging up with Gooldale, Dakota, despite being frightened, thought to check his grandfather's breathing. He told Goodale upon his arrival that his grandfather was breathing.
"I pulled in the driveway, and he came running out to the truck," said Goodale. "He said, "OK, Daddy's breathing, but he is not talking."
Goodale had called City Marshal Rick Sheren while enroute and asked him to come also and to call EMS. Goodale said he left his home in such a hurry, he left behind the radio he usually carries to communicate with emergency personnel, but he did have his cell phone.
Upon arriving, Goodale found Doublin unresponsive, but breathing. Even smelling salts brought no visible response.
Doublin finally began responding somewhat once in the ambulance. He was taken to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, where it was determined he was dehydrated with a blood sugar level over 500.
"I would say he was very close to going into a diabetic coma," Goodale said. "There is no telling what would have happened if Kota hadn't made that call. For a 6-year-old to be able to come out and tell me he is breathing and that he is OK ... I've been a first responder for five years, and I don't know in a pinch like that if I could have held my wits together."
Some later questioned why Dakota called Goodale and not 911 or someone else. Dakota later explained that when the incident occured, he got his grandfather's phone and called the first name visible in the phone log. Goodale's name was at the top of that list, since he had spoken to Doublin shortly before.
Doublin has since recovered and returned home. He and his grandson were on hand at the Puxico Middle School cafeteria recently as the community honored Dakota for his actions.
"I was cooking supper, and next thing I knew I was waking up in the hospital," said Larry Doublin. "I'm just glad he knew who to call. I have always taught him things he needs to do if something does happen. I'm just glad knowing what to do stuck in his mind."
Following a meal at the gathering, a ceremony took place in which Dakota was awarded a plaque and a medal. He was also presented a certificate and his own Puxico Fire Department helmet by Goodale and Puxico Mayor Rick McLean.
Citizens of Puxico also gave Dakota gifts that included a Puxico Fire Department coat and boots and a box of his favorite snacks.
"It makes me very happy," said Doublin of the outpouring of love from the community. "It makes you happy to know so many people love you."
Puxico Mayor Rick McLean was also impressed by Dakota's actions. McLean also went to the Doublin residence Feb. 2. He later said he wanted to let Doublin's family members living in Puxico know about Doublin's condition.
"To get somebody 6 years old that can operate a cell phone enough without playing games, to do a call like this," said McLean. "It has got to be a big honor to Larry. It may have been a rough deal had he not been there to make that call."
To honor the boy's efforts, McLean noted, is "a great thing."
Goodale described the Puxico Fire Department as a family, and like a family, they and the community rallied around Dakota and his grandfather.
Dakota, a hero of few words, was handed the microphone Saturday and simply stated, "Thank you everybody."
"He can be very remarkable," his grandfather said. "I have legal custody of him. He lives with me, and that's a good thing, because if he didn't, I may not be here today."
