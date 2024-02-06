Heroic Act: Actions of Puxico youth save grandfather's life

"Daddy is dead."

These are the words Puxico (Missouri) Fire chief Eugene Goodale heard the evening of Feb. 2 when he picked up his phone at home. He knew the voice on the other end was that of 6-year-old Dakota "Kota" Doublin, the grandson of one of his assistant chiefs, Larry Doublin.

Doublin is raising his grandson following the loss of Dakota's father and grandmother. His grandson frequently calls Doublin, "Dad."

"Between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m., Larry's grandson called me from Larry's phone. I had just talked to Larry 30 minutes prior to this, so I didn't think a lot of it when I saw his number," said Goodale. "I answered it, and Dakota said, "Daddy is dead."

"I said, "Buddy, what are you talking about?" continued Goodale. "He said, 'Please help me. Daddy is dead.' I could tell in his voice then that he was serious. He can be a little bit of a jokester sometimes."

Goodale told Dakota to "hold tight," and that he would be right there, and he immediately rushed to the Doublin residence.

When Goodale arrived, Dakota ran out the front door with more information. After hanging up with Gooldale, Dakota, despite being frightened, thought to check his grandfather's breathing. He told Goodale upon his arrival that his grandfather was breathing.

"I pulled in the driveway, and he came running out to the truck," said Goodale. "He said, "OK, Daddy's breathing, but he is not talking."

Goodale had called City Marshal Rick Sheren while enroute and asked him to come also and to call EMS. Goodale said he left his home in such a hurry, he left behind the radio he usually carries to communicate with emergency personnel, but he did have his cell phone.

Upon arriving, Goodale found Doublin unresponsive, but breathing. Even smelling salts brought no visible response.

Doublin finally began responding somewhat once in the ambulance. He was taken to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, where it was determined he was dehydrated with a blood sugar level over 500.

"I would say he was very close to going into a diabetic coma," Goodale said. "There is no telling what would have happened if Kota hadn't made that call. For a 6-year-old to be able to come out and tell me he is breathing and that he is OK ... I've been a first responder for five years, and I don't know in a pinch like that if I could have held my wits together."