Dennis Manning dressed as Batman and Lonnie Johnson as Superman take a break in downtown Cape Girardeau. The "heroes" walked down Broadway after donating $5,400 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Manning and Johnson are volunteers with Heroes for Kids, a not-for-profit of law enforcement officers, firefighers, military and costumed heroes with a mission to bring smilles and raise money for charities. Their donation was part of a fundraiser organized by K103 radio station.