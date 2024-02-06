All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 4, 2022

Heroes for Kids

Dennis Manning dressed as Batman and Lonnie Johnson as Superman take a break in downtown Cape Girardeau. The "heroes" walked down Broadway after donating $5,400 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Manning and Johnson are volunteers with Heroes for Kids, a not-for-profit of law enforcement officers, firefighers, military and costumed heroes with a mission to bring smilles and raise money for charities. Their donation was part of a fundraiser organized by K103 radio station.

Monica Obradovic
Dennis Manning dressed as Batman and Lonnie Johnson as Superman take a break in downtown Cape Girardeau. The "heroes" walked down Broadway after donating $5,400 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Manning and Johnson are volunteers with Heroes for Kids, a not-for-profit of law enforcement officers, firefighers, military and costumed heroes with a mission to bring smilles and raise money for charities. Their donation was part of a fundraiser organized by K103 radio station.
Dennis Manning dressed as Batman and Lonnie Johnson as Superman take a break in downtown Cape Girardeau. The "heroes" walked down Broadway after donating $5,400 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Manning and Johnson are volunteers with Heroes for Kids, a not-for-profit of law enforcement officers, firefighers, military and costumed heroes with a mission to bring smilles and raise money for charities. Their donation was part of a fundraiser organized by K103 radio station.Monica Obradovic
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy