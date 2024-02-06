'Heritage value' appeal heard before students

The owner of historic property along Bloomfield Road should not be entitled to "heritage value" compensation for land taken to construct street improvements and a recreational trail, an attorney for the City of Cape Girardeau told a panel of appellate judges Wednesday.

But an attorney for the owners of the Elmwood Farms property argued the trial judge was correct in ordering the city to pay an additional $45,000 to property owners Patrick and Cheryl Evans.

It was one of four cases heard by appellate judges who held court on stage at Cape Girardeau Central High School's Kinder Hall in front of hundreds of students. The judges held court at the school in an effort to showcase the judicial system to students.

A three-judge panel headed by Lisa Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, Southern Division, heard the city's appeal. Judges Sherri Sullivan and Angela Quigless also served on the panel.

After hearing arguments, the judges took the case under advisement. A decision could come within 30 days, according to court officials.

If the appeals court rules in favor of Elmwood Farms, the city will have to pay the additional $45,000, plus interest that has accrued while the case has been litigated, Elmwood Farms' attorney, James F. Waltz, said following oral arguments.

Judge Rob Fulton ruled in October 2017 the city must pay heritage value in addition to the $90,000 the city previously agreed to pay to settle the land condemnation.

Under a state law, enacted in 2006, a court must approve a 50 percent increase in the condemnation payment if it is found the land had heritage value.

In order to qualify, a property owner must show the land has been in their family for at least 50 years.

Both sides agreed in this case the Spanish-land-grant property was settled by a Cape Girardeau pioneer family and has been in the same family for more than 200 years.

But the city contended the taking of land for reconstruction and widening of Bloomfield Road and the addition of a recreation trail did not prevent the property owners from using the property in "substantially the same manner" as before the July 2016 taking of the land.

Attorney Mary Boner, representing the city, told the appeals court Patrick Evans used "the front portion of his property as a hay field."

She argued the transportation project did not change the use of that land.