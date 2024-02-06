Heritage Museum to open Truman, old Cape bridge construction exhibits

The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum will hold three new exhibits for their official opening with an unveiling from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19.

The exhibits include a history of the old Cape Girardeau bridge’s construction, President Harry S. Truman’s involvement with Southeast Missouri and The Art of American Quiltmaking. The exhibit “From Farmhouse to White House Harry S. Truman at 140” was made by Southeast Missouri State University’s “Problems in Historic Preservation” Spring 2024 class.

A LIFE magazine with Harry S. Truman on the cover on the shelf under the display for the museum's opening on April 19. Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum’s Jerry Ford said the students did all the research for the display.

“Once a year they do an exhibit because SEMO’s one of the few colleges in the country that has a degree in historic preservation,” he said. “So, it's pretty neat.”

SEMO student Jerry Henson cleans a tool for one of the upcoming displays for the Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum. Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

SEMO student Jerry Henson said the project was worked on by a class of 15. Henson said the display is divided into different sections exploring Truman’s early life to his presidency.

“So, there are four or five different groups working on that information,” he said. “We also knew there was going to be, like, an exhibit like this and so I wanted to make sure we had plenty of visuals.”

Henson said Truman became “good friends” with Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Nevada political leaders. He also added that he had an “affinity” for Scott County residents.