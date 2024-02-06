All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 18, 2018

Here's what's being built next to Chick-fil-A in Cape

A dental office is under construction in front of Saint Francis Medical Center and next to Chick-fil-A in Cape Girardeau. Aspen Dental will open a Cape Girardeau location in that building at 3070 William St. on or about the end of April, said Emily Mein, communication specialist with Aspen Dental Management...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Aspen Dental is under construction Wednesday at William Street and Saint Francis Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Aspen Dental is under construction Wednesday at William Street and Saint Francis Drive in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

A dental office is under construction in front of Saint Francis Medical Center and next to Chick-fil-A in Cape Girardeau.

Aspen Dental will open a Cape Girardeau location in that building at 3070 William St. on or about the end of April, said Emily Mein, communication specialist with Aspen Dental Management.

Nearby Aspen Dental locations already include Marion, Illinois, Paducah, Kentucky, and Farmington, Missouri, but, Mein said, Cape Girardeau County was identified as a ï¿½dental health shortage area.ï¿½

ï¿½That means there are not enough accessible dentists to meet the populationï¿½s need,ï¿½ Mein said.

Aspen Dental offers emergency dental services and regular care, Mein said ï¿½ everything from routine cleanings and fillings to emergency tooth extractions, according to the company website.

Mein said each Aspen Dental location typically employs one to two dentists.

ï¿½Itï¿½s all about breaking down barriers to get seen and get care people need, easily,ï¿½ Mein added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The office is in a high-visibility, high-traffic area, where congestion can be an issue.

But thatï¿½s a good thing for the dental office, Mein said.

ï¿½We welcome walk-in and emergency patients,ï¿½ Mein said, ï¿½so that visibility and awareness is really ideal, so patients in the community can see and recognize that the practice is there to help them.ï¿½

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

3070 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy