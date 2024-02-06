Here's what's being built next to Chick-fil-A in Cape

A dental office is under construction in front of Saint Francis Medical Center and next to Chick-fil-A in Cape Girardeau.

Aspen Dental will open a Cape Girardeau location in that building at 3070 William St. on or about the end of April, said Emily Mein, communication specialist with Aspen Dental Management.

Nearby Aspen Dental locations already include Marion, Illinois, Paducah, Kentucky, and Farmington, Missouri, but, Mein said, Cape Girardeau County was identified as a ï¿½dental health shortage area.ï¿½

ï¿½That means there are not enough accessible dentists to meet the populationï¿½s need,ï¿½ Mein said.

Aspen Dental offers emergency dental services and regular care, Mein said ï¿½ everything from routine cleanings and fillings to emergency tooth extractions, according to the company website.

Mein said each Aspen Dental location typically employs one to two dentists.

ï¿½Itï¿½s all about breaking down barriers to get seen and get care people need, easily,ï¿½ Mein added.