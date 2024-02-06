On Wednesday, Jan. 4 — their first day back in class after Christmas break — Taylor Glueck's fourth grade students at Franklin Elementary School, got a big surprise — they were introduced to their new class pet, a bearded dragon named Draco Mango.

It was a surprise because when Glueck and her class first asked Franklin Elementary's principal, April Garner, whether they could have a 2-foot long lizard living in their classroom, her first impulse was to say "no."

"I told them I'm a little nervous about lizards, so you're really going to have to convince me," Garner said.

So they did. Glueck had each student write an essay telling Garner why having a reptile as a class pet was a good idea. Glueck said it was perfect timing because she was already working with her students on how to write persuasive essays.

"I needed something to make the essays more meaningful for them, and Draco did that," Glueck said.

The class presented the essays to Garner and she took them home and read them over Christmas break.

"I was really impressed because they did an excellent job on the essays," Garner said.

In one essay, fourth grader Caiyah Henderson wrote that a good reason for having a classroom pet was that it can teach the students responsibility.

"We can take care of it by feeding it, giving it water and taking it for walks," Henderson wrote. "Responsibility is important, so if we get a pet we know what to do. I promise to be responsible with the pet."