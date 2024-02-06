On Wednesday, Jan. 4 — their first day back in class after Christmas break — Taylor Glueck's fourth grade students at Franklin Elementary School, got a big surprise — they were introduced to their new class pet, a bearded dragon named Draco Mango.
It was a surprise because when Glueck and her class first asked Franklin Elementary's principal, April Garner, whether they could have a 2-foot long lizard living in their classroom, her first impulse was to say "no."
"I told them I'm a little nervous about lizards, so you're really going to have to convince me," Garner said.
So they did. Glueck had each student write an essay telling Garner why having a reptile as a class pet was a good idea. Glueck said it was perfect timing because she was already working with her students on how to write persuasive essays.
"I needed something to make the essays more meaningful for them, and Draco did that," Glueck said.
The class presented the essays to Garner and she took them home and read them over Christmas break.
"I was really impressed because they did an excellent job on the essays," Garner said.
In one essay, fourth grader Caiyah Henderson wrote that a good reason for having a classroom pet was that it can teach the students responsibility.
"We can take care of it by feeding it, giving it water and taking it for walks," Henderson wrote. "Responsibility is important, so if we get a pet we know what to do. I promise to be responsible with the pet."
Henderson's classmate Oliver Owens wrote, "Let me tell you about my pet cat. I feed the cat. I love my cat." Owens further wrote that having a pet taught him how to love, trust and have patience. He added one more benefit to having a classroom pet, writing that it "would be very good for my mental health."
After reading all 18 essays, Garner said, the students gave her some really good reasons for why she should say "yes." So she did.
The students cheered when Garner told them she had changed her mind, and then Glueck brought Draco Mango into the classroom. Glueck went from student to student letting them hold the lizard for a few seconds each. Not every student wanted to hold the reptile, but none appeared to be afraid of him. Nor did Draco appear to fear them. He was very calm while being held and surrounded by so many people.
Liz Orr, Glueck's student teacher and a senior at Southeast Missouri State University, said she understands the children's excitement. She said Rhonda Young, her sixth grade teacher, had a ball python named Monty as their classroom pet. Young still has Monty, though they've both moved to her fourth grade class at Alma Schrader Elementary School.
Glueck received the bearded dragon from a friend of a friend, and had kept him at her house since the beginning of December. She said the former owner had named the lizard Mango, but Glueck's son, a fan of the "Harry Potter" books and film series, gave him the name Draco.
Like its mythical namesake, a bearded dragon is equipped with armor of spiny reptilian scales, which include a "beard" of spikes under its chin that puffs up depending on its mood. A bearded dragon is considered a friendly lizard that can be welcomed into homes and is good for beginners because of its docility and ability to adapt to captivity.
Garner said she did overcome her nerves and hold Draco Mango for a few minutes. She said she was amazed at how calm he was.
"I'm still a little nervous, but as long as he doesn't get out of his cage and start exploring the school, I'll be fine," Garner said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.