Here. Magazine holds 2022 launch party

Authors and artists published in Here. literary magazine gather for a group photo following Tuesday's launch party and reading at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. The magazine, published by rustmedia, is part of a program meant to give high schoolers firsthand experience in creative professions.
Aaron Eisenhauer
Authors and artists published in Here. literary magazine gather for a group photo following Tuesday's launch party and reading at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. The magazine, published by rustmedia, is part of a program meant to give high schoolers firsthand experience in creative professions.Aaron Eisenhauer ~ aeisenhauer@rustmedia.com