Here. literary magazine to host 2nd annual launch party in August

High schoolers whose literary and art pieces will be published in Here. literary magazine will get the chance to celebrate their work at the magazine's launch party next month.

The magazine, published by rustmedia, is part of a program meant to give high schoolers firsthand experience in creative professions. Those attending the party will get a sneak preview of this year's issue, which will be inserted into the Southeast Missourian on Aug. 18.

The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, will be catered by Speck Pizza and will have literary-themed mocktails. It is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Mass Media and Cheryl Mothes at Edward Jones, with more sponsors likely to be announced in the future.

Mia Pohlman, a writer and editor for rustmedia, founded the program because she said she wanted to let rural high school students know their dreams of being a writer or artist are possible.

"I think it's just so important to show these students that these things that they want to do in life can be real, and that it can be a reality that they get to live out, if they work toward it," Pohlman said.

The program is made up of the print publication that is guided by an editorial board of 10 to 12 area students who apply and are accepted to the position. The students on the board work with area writers and artists on their own work and work submitted by other students to the publication. The program also includes professional workshops hosted at local schools.

"They're basically learning about ways to pursue writing or art after high school," Pohlman said.

The launch party is a celebration of all of the work from the past year. Participants can see their artwork on display in the gallery and read excerpts of their work aloud at the event, which Pohlman said is her favorite part.