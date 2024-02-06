Henson, Leighton weigh in on Parson's decision of no special election

Matt Henson, the chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, used the words "benefit" and "value" in responding to Gov. Mike Parson's decision Thursday not to call special elections to fill six current vacancies in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Primary elections are already scheduled Aug. 2 with a general election to follow Nov. 8 -- with officeholders taking their seats Jan. 4, 2023.

In Cape Girardeau, House District 147 has been vacant since veteran GOP lawmaker Wayne Wallingford surrendered the seat Sunday night to become director of the Missouri Department of Revenue.

More Republican vacancies exist in the lower chamber of the General Assembly in other parts of the Show Me State -- in District 34 (Lee's Summit); District 61 (Washington); District 65 (St. Charles County); District 108 (Lake Saint Louis); and District 114 (Festus).

Henson said he is mindful of the timeline involved.

"If the governor would call for a special election, my understanding is he would notify the necessary people at the county level, and they would have two weeks to have a meeting to select their candidate. Once the selection is made, the county people would have 21 days to communicate to the secretary of state who those candidates are -- so a special election can be staged. Generally speaking, special elections allow up to two months for candidates to campaign.

"If you follow that timeline, and let's assume the governor would call for a special election today, about the earliest someone could be elected in the 147th would be the first or second week of April -- and the General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn the second week of May.

"If we would have a special election, the winning candidate would have the potential to be active in the legislature maybe for 30 days. All of this to have, maybe, someone in the House three weeks to a month. I'm wondering if there is value or a benefit in that," Henson said, who added elections cost money to implement.

Democratic response

Andy Leighton

Andy Leighton, Henson's counterpart, the chairman of Cape Girardeau County's Democratic Central Committee, said he called Parson's office Wednesday to encourage a special vote.