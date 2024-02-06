Hendrickson transforms Southeast Missouri health care

Dr. Karen Hendrickson knew one thing for certain when she graduated from Jackson High School in 1960: She did not want to feed another chicken.

Karen grew up on a small farm west of Jackson, and always dreamed of leaving Southeast Missouri to become a nurse.

"In 1960, women had two choices," Karen said. "You could be a teacher, or you could be a nurse, so I became a nurse."

That probability of a coin flip led to a nursing career that irrevocably impacted health care in Southeast Missouri. In the span of her 48-year career, Karen racked up a catalog of credentials.

To name just a few: Karen pioneered nursing education in Southeast Missouri by establishing the SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing in 1990. In 1966, she helped open Southeast Hospital's Intensive Care Unit and developed the hospital's first open heart surgery program.

She also helped designate Southeast as a Magnet hospital with the American Nurses Credentialing Center in 2004.

During all this, she raised two boys with her husband, Jim Hendrickson.

Ask anyone who knows Karen how to describe her, and they will all say "determined."

Karen is a legend, according to Vickie Frank. Frank worked as a registered nurse (RN) at Southeast Hospital when Karen was head nurse.

"To me, she is the pinnacle of nursing in Cape County," Frank said.

Karen's hard work and determination began long before she ever put on her first nurse's cap. In high school, she studied to get into Barnes Jewish Hospital's school of nursing. The school was one of the top 10 nursing programs in the nation at the time.

Karen's long-time friend Nancy Stone remembers the day Karen got accepted to the school.

"We were in high school at the time," Stone said, "Having a meeting in the Jackson High School cafeteria. Towards the end, our principle said, 'Oh, by the way, Karen has been accepted to the Barnes School of Nursing. She was very, very excited."

By the time she was 21, Karen became head nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, a milestone almost unheard of for people that age, she said.

"It taught me that you don't have to work for 50 years in your profession to have a significant impact on other people," Karen said.

Karen moved back to the heartland and began work at Southeast Hospital in 1966. She was 24 at the time. At 39, she became vice president/chief nursing officer at Southeast Hospital. She held the position for 30 years.