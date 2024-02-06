Helping the region's tornado victims — give, but don't go, not yet

Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler, acknowledging the charitable spirit of residents in the wake of weekend's deadly tornadoes, made a plea during Monday's regular meeting of the County Commission.

"Please do not self-deploy. The primary issues at the moment in Mayfield, Kentucky, in particular, are around lifesaving," Winkler said, noting the Federal Emergency Management Agency is "on the ground" in Mayfield and in the Missouri Bootheel.

"In Mayfield, they don't need additional traffic right now," he added, pointing out Dunklin and Pemiscot counties in Missouri were hit by tornadic activity, but the city of Caruthersville was spared.

Winkler said three people died in the Bootheel, with two deaths involving motor vehicles and a third an elementary school girl — 9-year-old Annistyn Rackley.