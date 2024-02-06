All sections
NewsJuly 2, 2020
Help on way to sort through voting options, county clerk says
It is just over a month until the next election. Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said voters will get some help soon sorting out all their options at the polls. “We’ll be sending a postcard next week to let everybody know what is available to do, not only in the Aug. 4 primary but the Nov. 3 general election, too,” she said...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Election supervisor judges Linda Dedert, left, and Peggy Bentlage assist Hal Majors on June 2 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Election supervisor judges Linda Dedert, left, and Peggy Bentlage assist Hal Majors on June 2 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

It is just over a month until the next election.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said voters will get some help soon sorting out all their options at the polls.

“We’ll be sending a postcard next week to let everybody know what is available to do, not only in the Aug. 4 primary but the Nov. 3 general election, too,” she said.

Gov. Mike Parson signed the coronavirus-driven Senate Bill 631 on June 4, easing restrictions on voting.

The legislation added a new no-excuse-needed option for voters available only until the end of this calendar year.

If a person has contracted the coronavirus or is in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting COVID-19, an absentee ballot may be used without a notary’s services.

In most cases, a notary is required to vote if a person isn’t present on Election Day.

Clark Summers said that by the close of business Wednesday, her office had processed nearly 500 requests for a traditional absentee or mail-in ballot.

“Normally, a high number for absentee is about 700,” said Clark Summers, in office since 2007. “This year, (because of COVID), I think we’ll see three times that number.”

The county clerk’s office has added three part-time personnel to process the demand and will be advertising soon for help cleaning and disinfecting after each voter leaves the polling area.

Clark Summers said she is hopeful all the county’s 35 voting precincts will be open for voters.

“We’ve seen long lines and backups in other states,” said Clark Summers, who admits it is possible a polling place or two may say “no” to hosting because of COVID-19.

“This has been a very stressful year, quite challenging, with COVID increasing,” she said. “The (future) is unknown.”

Permanent precincts, available to any county voter, will be the county administration building at 1 Barton Square in Jackson and at the Cape Girardeau satellite office, 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102.

The Brown Owl precinct in the Missouri Department Conservation office in Cape County Park North will continue to be closed in August because of continued construction work.

An unspecified number of election judges, uncomfortable working during a pandemic, will sit the Aug. 4 vote out, Clark Summers said.

“And I completely understand (their concern),” she said, noting several “new faces” will be seen on Election Day working the polls.

The federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA), passed in 2002, freed up $18,810 for the purchase of glass partitions to protect poll workers, part of an overall grant of nearly $70,000 to be used for election supplies, staffing, voting processes, security, training, communications expenses and equipment to respond to COVID-19 through the November election. The money must be used this year, Clark Summers said.

If HAVA funds become exhausted, the county clerk’s office will ask county commissioners to use some of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding received this spring.

“There is such a different dynamic with elections (since COVID) than I’ve seen yet,” Clark Summers said.

Those who wish to order a mail ballot may call (573) 243-3547.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

