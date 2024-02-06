Help on way to sort through voting options, county clerk says

It is just over a month until the next election.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said voters will get some help soon sorting out all their options at the polls.

“We’ll be sending a postcard next week to let everybody know what is available to do, not only in the Aug. 4 primary but the Nov. 3 general election, too,” she said.

Gov. Mike Parson signed the coronavirus-driven Senate Bill 631 on June 4, easing restrictions on voting.

The legislation added a new no-excuse-needed option for voters available only until the end of this calendar year.

If a person has contracted the coronavirus or is in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting COVID-19, an absentee ballot may be used without a notary’s services.

In most cases, a notary is required to vote if a person isn’t present on Election Day.

Clark Summers said that by the close of business Wednesday, her office had processed nearly 500 requests for a traditional absentee or mail-in ballot.

“Normally, a high number for absentee is about 700,” said Clark Summers, in office since 2007. “This year, (because of COVID), I think we’ll see three times that number.”

The county clerk’s office has added three part-time personnel to process the demand and will be advertising soon for help cleaning and disinfecting after each voter leaves the polling area.