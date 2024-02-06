WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny Cash will soon be seen in the unlikeliest of venues: the U.S. Capitol.

Congressional leaders, Arkansas lawmakers and members of the Cash family will be on hand Tuesday for the unveiling of a bronze statue depicting the “Man in Black.”

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., will join Arkansas' congressional delegation, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and members of the Cash family for the event.

The Cash statue is the second new figure Arkansas has sent to replace two existing images that had represented the state at the U.S. Capitol for more than 100 years. Another statue depicting civil rights leader Daisy Bates was unveiled at the Capitol earlier this year. Bates mentored the nine Black children who desegregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957.