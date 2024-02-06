'Hell on Wheels': TV show features Sikeston murder case

SIKESTON, Mo. -- It was a story that grabbed headlines in southeast Missouri newspapers and led radio and television broadcasts: the news of a motorcyclist missing from a Sikeston motel, then the discovery of his body in a field in New Madrid County and finally, the arrests in connection with the crime.

Now the story was retold in an episode of the television show, "See No Evil," on the Investigation Discovery Channel on Wednesday. The 60-minute episode," Hell on Wheels," focused on the death of Larry Weaver and the conviction of Ronnie C. Robinson in Weaver's murder.

Filmed last fall, the show's staff interviewed members of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, New Madrid County Prosecutor Andrew Lawson and the victim's wife, Regina Weaver, for the episode.

Lawson said he was contacted in the spring of 2019 by a representative from Red Arrow Media-Discovery ID Network asking if he would be interested in sharing Larry Weaver's story for the show. Lawson said at first he was hesitant.

"My only concern with doing the show was whether or not Larry Weaver's wife was OK with his story being shared on national television," he said.

Although assured by the show's producer Mrs. Weaver had agreed to the program, Lawson also reached out to her. The two talked over the phone.

"I knew that a show like this would be difficult for her, and I wanted to make sure that this was really something that she wanted to do," he recalled.

Regina Weaver said she considered not taking part in the show.

"I decided to take part to honor Larry and the good people of Sikeston who took it all so hard," she said. "The criminals were not even from there, but it put them on the map for negative reasons. Believe me, I gave serious thought to declining the offer for the interview. It was gut-wrenching and heartbreaking to do."

For the next several months, the prosecuting attorney said he spoke by phone or received emails from the producers as they sought to learn more about the case. Lawson described their research as meticulous.

The show's producers also corresponded with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, in particular Detective John Nelson. Nelson estimated he had at least 150 contacts as the story developed.

Now in its sixth season, the series "See No Evil" blends interviews of those involved in cases with re-enactments and when available, actual film footage. For the "Hell on Wheels" episode, the film crew arrived in Southeast Missouri in October.

For two days, Nelson assisted in taking the production crew to any locations where they needed to film. He along with Sgt. Bryan Dover and Detective Flint Dees were interviewed for the show.

Dover described his on-camera interview as both nerve-wracking and an eye-opener.