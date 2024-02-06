'Hell on Wheels': TV show features Sikeston murder case

SIKESTON, Mo. -- It was a story that grabbed headlines in southeast Missouri newspapers and led radio and television broadcasts: the news of a motorcyclist missing from a Sikeston motel, then the discovery of his body in a field in New Madrid County and finally, the arrests in connection with the crime.
Now the story was retold in an episode of the television show, "See No Evil," on the Investigation Discovery Channel on Wednesday. The 60-minute episode," Hell on Wheels," focused on the death of Larry Weaver and the conviction of Ronnie C. Robinson in Weaver's murder.
Filmed last fall, the show's staff interviewed members of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, New Madrid County Prosecutor Andrew Lawson and the victim's wife, Regina Weaver, for the episode.
Lawson said he was contacted in the spring of 2019 by a representative from Red Arrow Media-Discovery ID Network asking if he would be interested in sharing Larry Weaver's story for the show. Lawson said at first he was hesitant.
"My only concern with doing the show was whether or not Larry Weaver's wife was OK with his story being shared on national television," he said.
Although assured by the show's producer Mrs. Weaver had agreed to the program, Lawson also reached out to her. The two talked over the phone.
"I knew that a show like this would be difficult for her, and I wanted to make sure that this was really something that she wanted to do," he recalled.
Regina Weaver said she considered not taking part in the show.
"I decided to take part to honor Larry and the good people of Sikeston who took it all so hard," she said. "The criminals were not even from there, but it put them on the map for negative reasons. Believe me, I gave serious thought to declining the offer for the interview. It was gut-wrenching and heartbreaking to do."
For the next several months, the prosecuting attorney said he spoke by phone or received emails from the producers as they sought to learn more about the case. Lawson described their research as meticulous.
The show's producers also corresponded with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, in particular Detective John Nelson. Nelson estimated he had at least 150 contacts as the story developed.
Now in its sixth season, the series "See No Evil" blends interviews of those involved in cases with re-enactments and when available, actual film footage. For the "Hell on Wheels" episode, the film crew arrived in Southeast Missouri in October.
For two days, Nelson assisted in taking the production crew to any locations where they needed to film. He along with Sgt. Bryan Dover and Detective Flint Dees were interviewed for the show.
Dover described his on-camera interview as both nerve-wracking and an eye-opener.
"They were very professional, and they seemed like they were concerned about trying to present the events in a very caring manner," he said, adding he hopes viewers understand how hard the officers work.
"We investigate calls and crimes to the best of our ability from start to finish," Dover said. "We want the families to feel like justice has been served."
While Dees has often testified in court, he acknowledged the show's interview was very different.
"It was very interesting actually," Dees said. "They were looking for the emotional side as well as the facts. When you are in court, you don't get emotional."
He called the death of Larry Weaver gruesome.
"It has alway been my thought that he laid out in that field and suffered due to how the ropes were tied," he said. "You always say you are used to things, but I hadn't ever dealt with anything like that."
Dees said the show should give the public a better understanding of the amount of work that goes into solving a homicide. This case, in particular, was difficult because the victim and the killer were strangers.
One of the points he sought to emphasize was how dedicated law enforcement officers were in solving the case.
"More than two dozen officers worked tirelessly to first locate Larry Weaver, and then they doubled their efforts in finding his killer. This case would not have been solved without their hard work," he said.
Regina Weaver described the filming of her interview as very low-key and peaceful.
"It was a lovely empathetic crew to work with. They were respectful and did not try to sensationalize it," she said.
Both Regina Weaver and Dees said they expect the show emphasized the importance of video surveillance. It was video camera footage that helped police determine who was involved in Larry Weaver's death.
Regina Weaver added she had one other reason for sharing the story of her husband's murder with a nationwide audience.
"I also wanted to give some hope," she said. "One can go through such a tragedy and still come out the other side of the healing process being grateful for the loving memories that never would've happened without that loved one."
