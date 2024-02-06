Height of Illinois levees concerns some in Missouri

ST. LOUIS -- State versus state battle lines are being drawn across the Mississippi River, with a top Missouri official urging Illinois regulators to back away from a plan allowing higher levees that could push more floodwater to the Missouri side of the river.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican, sent a letter last month to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources warning a proposed rule change on levee regulation would "threaten to substantially increase the risk of severe flooding" in Missouri.

The letter echoes concerns raised by environmentalists and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A spokeswoman for Hawley said the Illinois DNR did not reply to the May 9 letter. The Illinois DNR didn't return several messages left by The Associated Press.

The issue is especially sensitive after another round of severe flooding. Torrential spring rains led to a sudden spike along portions of the Mississippi River, the Missouri River and hundreds of smaller waterways throughout the central U.S.

Levees are made of dirt and covered with grass. They range from small mounds protecting farmland from minor floods to massive structures serving as fortresses around towns and industry.

The Illinois DNR's rule change would deregulate levees, allowing those already built to unauthorized heights to remain at those levels. It is supported by several state lawmakers and some river interests who worry about the increased frequency of severe flooding.

"Those living, working and investing along the rivers are worth protecting, so we encourage folks to invest in infrastructure to avoid chronic flooding," said Aaaron Baker, executive director of the Upper Mississippi, Illinois & Missouri Rivers Association, which represents levee and drainage districts and supports higher levees.

Baker said the rule change simply would reduce burdensome regulation. But Hawley, who declined interview requests, wrote it would "reward bad actors, incentivize future misbehavior, and obstruct efforts to bring overbuilt structures into compliance."

The river battle is not new, and it runs both ways. Hawley's predecessor, Democrat Chris Koster, wrote to an Illinois lawmaker in 2013, warning her proposal at the time to allow higher levees "could put Missouri levees and the property they protect in perilous danger."

Scott Whitney, a flood risk manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Rock Island, Illinois, said officials in that state have complained some Missouri levees are too high.