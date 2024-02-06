Heidi Hall, former Southeast Missourian managing editor, dies at 49

Heidi Nieland Hall, who served as managing editor of the Southeast Missourian from 2000 to 2003, died Wednesday from metastatic colorectal cancer, according to The Tennessean in Nashville, Tennessee.

A native of Sikeston, Missouri, Hall would go on to serve as an editor in Missouri, Florida and Tennessee. Most recently, she worked in communications for Vanderbilt University in Nashville, according to the Tennessean.

Hall's illness became public recently, when she announced it in a social media post.