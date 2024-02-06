All sections
NewsOctober 26, 2022

Hefner named chief deputy police chief in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Poplar Bluff Police Department veteran Keith Hefner has been named deputy chief of police, PBPD chief Mike McClain announced Tuesday morning, Oct. 25. Hefner has served in the police department for almost three decades, was the 2011 Officer of the Year and has advanced training in hostage and crisis negotiations...

Samantha Tucker
Keith Hefner
Keith Hefner

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Poplar Bluff Police Department veteran Keith Hefner has been named deputy chief of police, PBPD chief Mike McClain announced Tuesday morning, Oct. 25.

Hefner has served in the police department for almost three decades, was the 2011 Officer of the Year and has advanced training in hostage and crisis negotiations.

"I have appointed Charles Keith Hefner II, a 27-year veteran of the Poplar Bluff Police Department to the position of Deputy Chief of Police," McClain said in a statement. "Hefner has displayed time and time again the ability to effectively and efficiently lead personnel. I feel that Hefner's approach to leadership, his approach to handling crises, and day-to-day decision-making made him the best choice for the position."

Hefner said all administration staff members were considered for the position, and he is eager to continue protecting and serving Poplar Bluff.

"I haven't had time to wear the hat very long but I do look forward to working, as well as continuing to serve the community and trying to make the Poplar Bluff Police Department the best that it can be.

"We've got a lot of strong community partners and we have a lot of support here in Poplar Bluff, and I want to continue that tradition and try to assist the public as well as the employees as best I can," he said.

He also wished to credit the "very competent and qualified" staff of the department for their hard, constant work.

"We have a great group of dedicated and capable employees who make sacrifices to protect and serve our community daily. It is truly a pleasure to serve with these people," he said.

Hefner began his career at the PBPD in 1995, after four years as an EMT for Lucy Lee Life Support Systems Ambulance Service. He began as a desk officer before transferring to become a communications training officer, and received Dispatcher of the Year in 2000. He graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy at Southeast Missouri State University in 2003 with high academic honors. He worked as a reserve officer and communications officer until his appointment to the Patrol Division in August 2003.

He was promoted to patrol corporal in 2008, a sergeant in 2009, then named Officer of the Year in 2011. Hefner was promoted to patrol lieutenant in June 2018 and then assigned as an administrative lieutenant in September 2019. According to the PBPD website, Hefner has advanced training in hostage and crisis negotiations, first-line supervision and management development.

Local News
