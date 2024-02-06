Hefner named chief deputy police chief in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Poplar Bluff Police Department veteran Keith Hefner has been named deputy chief of police, PBPD chief Mike McClain announced Tuesday morning, Oct. 25.

Hefner has served in the police department for almost three decades, was the 2011 Officer of the Year and has advanced training in hostage and crisis negotiations.

"I have appointed Charles Keith Hefner II, a 27-year veteran of the Poplar Bluff Police Department to the position of Deputy Chief of Police," McClain said in a statement. "Hefner has displayed time and time again the ability to effectively and efficiently lead personnel. I feel that Hefner's approach to leadership, his approach to handling crises, and day-to-day decision-making made him the best choice for the position."

Hefner said all administration staff members were considered for the position, and he is eager to continue protecting and serving Poplar Bluff.

"I haven't had time to wear the hat very long but I do look forward to working, as well as continuing to serve the community and trying to make the Poplar Bluff Police Department the best that it can be.