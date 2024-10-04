Hecht promoted to deputy chief at Cape Girardeau Fire Department

Hecht previously served as the department's fire marshal. He helped organize various community outreach programs in that position, and helped prepare firefighters to be more "street smart" in emergency situations, Morris said.

The former fire marshal has more than 20 years of experience in fire departments in Southeast Missouri.

Hecht has a bachelor's degree in fire administration and completed the Managing Officers Program at the National Fire Academy. He is also a certified paramedic.

He will take over for Dustin Koerber, who resigned last month. Koerber's last day was Wednesday, March 1.