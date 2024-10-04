Hecht promoted to deputy chief at Cape Girardeau Fire Department

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has found a new deputy chief.
Current battalion chief Greg Hecht will receive a promotion from the department, officially taking over as deputy chief Saturday, March 4.
"His attention to detail, work ethic and commitment to ongoing education has made a positive impact on both our department and community," Chief Randy Morris Jr. said in a news release.
Hecht previously served as the department's fire marshal. He helped organize various community outreach programs in that position, and helped prepare firefighters to be more "street smart" in emergency situations, Morris said.
The former fire marshal has more than 20 years of experience in fire departments in Southeast Missouri.
Hecht has a bachelor's degree in fire administration and completed the Managing Officers Program at the National Fire Academy. He is also a certified paramedic.
He will take over for Dustin Koerber, who resigned last month. Koerber's last day was Wednesday, March 1.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.